IN BRIEF
Norman’s Bell races to 5th Xfinity win of season
Christopher Bell moved into a tie for the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory lead with five, dominating Saturday in hot conditions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Bell led 186 of the 200 laps in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota — only losing the lead when he pitted on Lap 33 — and finished more than four seconds ahead of Cole Custer, the Ford driver who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway for his fifth victory of the season.
Justin Algaier was third in a Chevrolet. Series points leader Tyler Reddick was fourth in a Chevy, and Paul Menard followed in a Ford.
Alaphilippe wins time trial, keeps yellow jersey
Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe held off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time trial stage of this Tour de France on Friday in Pau, France, a shock victory to raise French hopes that he could go all the way in yellow to Paris next week.
Having previously predicted that he’d lose time to Thomas, an expert in the race against the clock, Alaphilippe stunned even himself by emphatically relegating the Welshman into second place, 14 seconds slower.
“It’s incredible,” Alaphilippe said, adding that his performance reduced members of his team to tears. “I didn’t think I’d win.”
Alaphilippe also won Stage 3 and has held the race lead for a total of nine days, wowing French fans crossing fingers and toes for their first homegrown champion since Bernard Hinault in 1985.
Tulsa Athletic falls to Miami in NPSL South Final
Tulsa Athletic scored early and didn’t trail for the first 69 minutes but couldn’t hold on in a 4-1 loss to Miami FC Saturday in the South Region finals in Miami Shores, Florida.
The loss was Tulsa Athletic’s first of the season, snapping a 13-match unbeaten streak.
Tulsa gained an early lead when Aboubakr Diallo took a touch to his right and scored to the lower left corner in the 25th minute.
Miami tied the score at 1-1 in the 61st minute when Miguel Gonzalez knocked in a rebound off a long shot, and Dario Suarez gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage in the 69th minute.
Miami FC, who won the 2018 NPSL championship, added two more goals in the final 7 minutes for the 4-1 victory.