IN BRIEF
Services set for former Union soccer coach Elliott
A funeral service for former Union girls soccer coach Brian Elliott is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday at Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow.
Elliott, who coached Union to three consecutive girls Class 6A soccer titles from 2015-17, died Jan. 23. He was 56.
There will be a visitation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home in Bristow.
TU men’s tennis tops Utah to advance in ITA Kick-Off
The Tulsa men’s tennis team improved to 5-0 overall Saturday in Columbus Ohio, taking down Utah, 4-2 and advancing to the regional championship match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.
Tulsa faces Ohio State at noon Sunday for the regional championship and an automatic bid to the ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship in February.
Cowboy tennis team swept by Columbia
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis team dropped its first match of the season Saturday, getting swept by Columbia in the opening match of the ITA Kick-Off in Knoxville, Tenn. The Cowboys face Arizona State in the consolation match at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cowgirl tennis advances to
ITA Kick-Off regional final
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team defeated San Diego in their first match of the ITA Kickoff in Stillwater on Saturday, sweeping the Toreros to advance to the regional championship against Ohio State Sunday.
TU women’s tennis edges Mississippi State
The Tulsa women’s tennis team erased a two-point deficit Saturday and upset Mississippi State, 4-3, in the Durham, North Carolina, ITA Kick-Off Weekend regional.
The Hurricane face Duke University at 1 p.m Sunday for the regional championship.