IN BRIEF
Cardinals CB suspended for betting on NFL games
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.
Shaw has been on injured reserve since a preseason injury.
“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
RSU tops Missouri S&T
The Rogers State men’s basketball team opened the Thanksgiving Classic with an 84-63 win over Missouri S&T on Friday in Springfield, Missouri.
Christopher Miller led a balanced effort with a career-high 19 points.