IN BRIEF
OU women’s tennis takes pair of titles on weekendThe Oklahoma women’s tennis team concluded the first weekend of the season with titles at both the Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Wahoowa Invite in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Oleksandra Korashvili and Jasmine Asghar took the doubles title in Milwaukee, holding on for an 8-6 win over Syracuse’s Miranda Ramirez and Guzal Yusupova.
The Sooners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the contest before Ramirez and Yusupova closed the gap and tied it at 6-all. Asghar and Korasvhili held strong for their first title as a duo.
Skyler Miller cruised through her draw at the University of Virginia’s tournament to earn her first singles title as a Sooner. Miller rolled past Illinois’ Emily Casati, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal round and held on to outlast host Virginia’s Amber O’Dell in the final on a tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 [7].
OSU safety Harvell-Peel claims Big 12 award
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after getting a fumble recovery and an interception in Austin on Saturday.
Harvell-Peel also forced a fumble and tallied nine tackles in the 36-30 loss to No. 12 Texas. Harvell-Peel had a forced fumble in the season opener at Oregon State and no other player in the Big 12 Conference is responsible for more forced turnovers than him.
It’s the third overall weekly conference award for the Cowboys with running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders winning honors earlier this season.
TU’s Edmiston named AAC
defensive player of week
University of Tulsa senior linebacker Cooper Edmiston was named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Edmiston had a team-high nine tackles, including the pivotal defensive play in the final minute of Tulsa’s 24-21 win against Wyoming Saturday. With the Cowboys threatening for the go-ahead touchdown, Edmiston forced a fumble inside the 5-yard line with less than a minute remaining to give Tulsa the ball and clinch the win. Edmiston has a team-leading 34 tackles through the first four games this year.
Oilers re-sign forward Pleskach
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the team has re-signed captain Adam Pleskach.
Pleskach, 31, will return to Tulsa for his eighth pro season after leading the ECHL with 38 goals last year and posting a career-high 75 points. The veteran forward leads all Oilers in the ECHL era with 280 points (140G, 140A) in 348 career ECHL games.