IN BRIEF
Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup team
Tiger Woods created his own slice of history Thursday by becoming the first Presidents Cup captain to use one of his wild-card selections on himself.
He is the second playing captain in the competition. Hale Irwin played in the inaugural matches in 1994 .
NSU women’s soccer coach, players honored
Northeastern State women’s soccer coach Chase Wooten was named MIAA Coach of the Year, league officials announced Thursday.
Also receiving MIAA honors were first-team selections Emily Seiler and Mariah Nicolet. The RiverHawks landed two on the second-team list in Paulina Chavez and Sarah Rector. Leslie Munoz was placed on the league’s honorable mention list.
OSU’s Ammendola, OU’s Brkic Groza semifinalists
Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic and Oklahoma State’s Matt Ammendola were named semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award on Thursday.