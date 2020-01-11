IN BRIEF
Sooner gymnastics squad edges out Arizona St.
The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team shined Saturday, picking up a 197.675-194.600 victory over Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.
The Sooners posted the high score on all four events and took home a share of each event title. OU tallied a 49.350 on vault, 49.400 on bars, 49.550 on beam and a 49.375 on floor.
Senior Maggie Nichols earned the all-around title with a nation-best 39.750. Nichols also earned the vault title with a 9.95, floor with a 9.925 and beam with a near perfect 9.975. Freshman Ragan Smith took home the bars title with a 9.925.
Cowgirl tennis opens spring with near-sweep
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team started its season off by winning a pair of dual matches in Stillwater Saturday, sweeping Abilene Christian 7-0, and finishing off Wichita State 6-1.
The Cowgirls play another doubleheader Sunday against Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. and Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. in Stillwater.
FC Tulsa adds Nigerian midfielder
FC Tulsa has signed Nigerian midfielder Raphael Ayagwa to its 2020 roster, the club announced Saturday, pending league and federation approval. Ayagwa has one cap for the Nigerian national team, a substitute appearance for the Super Eagles in the 2017 African Nations Championship, making him the league’s only active rostered USL Championship player with an international appearance for Nigeria’s senior team. Most recently, Ayagwa played for Lillestøm SK, then of the Norwegian Eliteserien, the top division of Norwegian soccer.