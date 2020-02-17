IN BRIEF
TU’s Igbanu selected to AAC weekly honor roll
For the second consecutive week, Tulsa senior forward Martins Igbanuwas named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, the league announced Monday.
Last week, Igbanu scored 24 points in a Hurricane win against ECU. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 12-for-18 from the free throw line, leading Tulsa in scoring. He also recorded his second double-double of the season grabbing 10 rebounds.
In a 56-48 win at USF, Igbanu scored 8 points and pulled in 4 rebounds in 30 minutes off of the bench.
The Hurricane returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Houston.
TU pitcher Pochop named to AAC softball honor roll
Tulsa junior pitcher Samantha Pochop was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll for softball on Monday.
Pochop (2-0, 0.52 ERA) helped Tulsa to an 8-1 record to open the season, which included a 4-1 weekend at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic. She recorded her second win of the season, while also picking up her second save. She threw 11 innings, striking out 21 batters and posting a 0.64 ERA.
The Golden Hurricane will return to the diamond on Friday in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas. They will begin the tournament at 11:15 a.m. on Friday against Minnesota, before facing off against the host school, Baylor, at 3:45 p.m.
OU men’s golf in second at Puerto Rico Classic
The top-ranked Oklahoma men’s golf team enters the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, one shot out of the lead.
The Sooners posted an 18-under par 270 on Monday at the River Course at the Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. With a two-day total of 551 (-25), OU trails No. 3 Georgia Tech (550) by a single stroke.
Alabama (561) and Clemson (562) are third and fourth, respectively.
OU’s Garett Reband and Patrick Welch are tied for third individually with two-day totals of 7-under 137. Welch shot a 6-under 66 on Monday, with Reband shooting a 67.
The final round is set for Tuesday.