Tulsa Athletic advances in NPSL playoffs
Tulsa Athletic captured the National Premier Soccer League’s Heartland Conference championship with a 2-0 victory over Demize NPSL in the conference finals Saturday at Veterans Park.
Billy Nzojyibwami tallied the first goal of the match in only the sixth minute for the early 1-0 lead to the home side, which held until Joe Garcia scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.
The two goals were all Tulsa needed thanks to a shutout from goalkeeper Bryson Reed. The backline of Gustavo Vargas, Joe Ruiz, Elvis Barclay and Nathan Ndomba limited the chances for Demize and controlled the contest in the shutout victory.
Tulsa will travel to Midland, Texas Tuesday for the South Regional semifinals contest against Midland-Odessa Sockers FC, the winner of the Lone Star Conference.
Tulsa lands Golden Gloves national tournaments
Tulsa’s Cox Business Center will host the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions in 2020 and 2021, the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Franchise announced Saturday.
The national amateur boxing tournament will take place May 3-10, 2020 and May 1–9, 2021, and will be coordinated by the Engine Room Boxing Gym, in collaboration with the Tulsa Sports Commission and the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Franchise.
Male and female amateur boxers ages 18-40 from across the United States representing 30 Golden Gloves franchises will compete in 10 weight classes in this USA Boxing sanctioned event. The tournament is expected to draw more than 500 athletes and coaches.
EngineRoom Boxing Gym owner/head coach Aaron Sloan said the event will give local fans a chance to experience live amateur boxing at its highest level.
Pair of area bowlers set for state hall of fame
The Oklahoma State United States Bowling Congress has elected two Tulsa-area candidates for induction into the Oklahoma State Hall of Fame July 27 during the annual state jamboree at Osage Casino Hotel.
Broken Arrow’s Mike Baskett took up bowling after a physical education class at Abilene Christian University titled “Racquetball and Bowling.” The avid racquetball player fell in love with bowling and after 37 years is one of the top bowlers in Oklahoma.
Pat Stinnett, of Tulsa, has been named to the Tulsa All City team, shot a 300 game and an 800 series in each of four decades. He holds the city doubles record of 1,606 with Jeff McCratic, and has worked many jobs in the bowling industry over the years.