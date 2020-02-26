IN BRIEF
OSU blanks Little Rock
Oklahoma State’s baseball team routed Little Rock 12-0 in seven innings Wednesday in Stillwater.
The No. 23 Cowboys (7-2) extended their winning streak to six. Little Rock fell to 6-4.
C.J. Varela recorded the first shutout and complete game of his career, allowing one hit, a single, and struck out five.
OSU’s Jake Thompson went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs, Carson McCusker was 2-for-4 and drove in two and Hueston Morrill was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
OSU returns to action this weekend at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
TU golfer Tseng honored
University of Tulsa golfer Lorena Tseng was named the American Athletic Conference women’s golf athlete of the week, it was announced Wednesday.
The sophomore won her second career tournament on Tuesday at the ICON Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas.
Tulsa returns to action March 20-22 at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona.
Cowboys, Sooners receive academic honors
Student-athletes from Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma were given the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, it was announced Wednesday.
OSU has the second-most honorees of the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor this year with 12. OU has eight.
OSU’s honorees are Joshua Anadu, track and field; Katelyn Blumenthal, tennis; Jake Dyer, track and field; Michelle Forsland, golf; Olivia Gray, basketball; Anna Gunter, track and field; Dusty Hone, wrestling; Camy Huddleston, soccer; Hannah Janson, equestrian; Elliett Kulkin, track and field; Ferdi Müller, golf; and Katherine Ruck, track and field.
The Sooners’ honorees are Bryan Mead; football; Kaitlin Milligan, golf; Nicole Molina, rowing; Amy Pasque, rowing; Leah Pearman, rowing; Sarah Sanders, volleyball; Read Streller, basketball; and Myles Wheeler, track and field.
Students must have lettered at least once while residing at their school for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative GPA of 3.80.
The award is in memory of Lage, who served as OSU’s faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007.