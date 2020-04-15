IN BRIEF
OSU women sign 2
Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jim Littell announced the signings of Tali Notoa and Brittany Reeves with the Cowgirls on Wednesday.
Notoa is a 5-foot-9 guard from Brisbane, Australia. Reeves is 6-5 forward who was a second-team NJCAA All-American following her sophomore year at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
OU women sign prep star
Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale announced the signing of forward Heavenly Greer on Wednesday.
Greer, from Ganesha High School in Pomona, California, was a McDonald’s All-America Game nominee.
NFF honors TU’s Edmiston
University of Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston was named to the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
Sermon joins Buckeyes
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the addition of Oklahoma graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon will give the Buckeyes some depth at a position that has become a question mark because of injuries.
Sermon, one of the highest-profile players to move via the transfer portal this offseason, ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years at OU. Last season, he had 54 carries for 385 yards and four TDs.
Packers great Davis dies
Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85.
He was voted to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1960s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.