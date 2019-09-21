IN BRIEF
Kansas coach Self to speak at FCA luncheon
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will be the keynote speaker at the FCA ‘Steve Davis Champions’ Luncheon Series at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Main Ballroom at the Downtown Double Tree Hotel, 616 W. Seventh St.
The luncheon series began in 2013 under the direction of Davis, a former Sooner standout and FCA member. The series now serves as a memorial to Davis, who died in a plane crash only weeks after the series was initiated.
For more information, call 918-850-3095 or email Chris Kaiser, FCA Northeast Oklahoma Director, ckaiser@fca.org or Kendrin Keserich at kkeserich@fca.org.
OSU’s Eckroat leads Fighting Illini Invitational
Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat fired a bogey-free 67 Saturday to take the lead at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Behind Eckroat, the Cowboys climbed four spots into 10th place at 580. Baylor leads Georgia Tech by one stroke at 564 entering the final round.
After opening with an even-par 70, Eckroat followed with his 3-under round to charge to the top spot in the individual race. Eckroat birdied three holes and parred the rest on his way to a one-shot lead.
Cowboy tennis duo wins Arkansas Futures
Oklahoma State Juniors Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won the Arkansas Futures tennis tournament Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over Nick Chappell and Reese Stalder. Vocel and Kellovsky fell behind early in the match, dropping the first set 1-6. However, the Cowboy duo rallied to win back-to-back sets (6-3, 13-11) to claim the title.
OU volleyball tops SMU
The Oklahoma volleyball team closed out the non-conference slate with a win 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26) over SMU Saturday in Norman.
After giving up the first set, OU stormed back to win the next three to put the Mustangs away. Ashlynn Dunbar led the way for OU with 16 kills and added 15 digs for her second-straight double-double.