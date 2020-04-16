IN BRIEF
NSU’s Gomez honored
Northeastern State sophomore Carlos Gomez has been selected to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Region Team. Gomez was one of five in Oklahoma to be selected, with 14 overall honored in the Central Region. He played in six tournaments and held a 73.93 stroke average. Against other golfers this season, Gomez was 442-125, with a top-10 finish at the Flyer Intercollegiate in the fall.
TU adds signee
The University of Tulsa women’s tennis team signed Leonor Peralta Dias de Oliveira to a National Letter of Intent for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.
A native of Lisbon, Portugal, Peralta Dias de Oliveira has appeared in multiple national championships. She was on the U14 and U16 national champion teams in 2016 and 2018.
Oregon at center stage of WNBA draft
It will be no surprise if Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday by the New York Liberty.
It would be a surprise, however, if she isn’t.
The Ducks guard, who was the consensus player of the year, has been projected as the Liberty’s choice since the team won the draft lottery.
Her Oregon teammate, Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forgo their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, is expected to go No. 2 to Dallas.
It would be the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program. And if Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard is also selected in the first round, it would be the fifth consecutive season and ninth overall that three college teammates were taken in the opening round.
Broncos’ Miller, Rams’ Allen have COVID-19
Von Miller has the coronavirus, and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.
“Von wants to let everyone out there know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested, and the test came back positive Thursday.
“I’m in good spirits,” Miller told the TV station. “I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. The Rams shut down their training complex for roughly two weeks and several people went into quarantine after Allen’s positive test.
NTSB: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts before crashBaseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.
Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an antidepressant that can impair judgment as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, the report Wednesday said of the Nov. 7, 2017, crash off the coast of Florida.
The maneuvers put loads of nearly two times gravity on the plane, an Icon A5 that Halladay had purchased a month earlier. On the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb and his speed fell to about 85 mph. The propeller-driven plane went into a nosedive and smashed into the water. The report said Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning.