IN BRIEF
OSU cross country coach honored by Big 12
Oklahoma State cross country coach Dave Smith was named the Big 12 women’s Coach of the Year by a unanimous vote, it was announced Tuesday. This is the 11th total time that Smith has been named as a conference coach of the year and the second time he has received the honor for his work with the women’s program.
The honor for Smith comes after he led the Cowgirls to their first Big 12 title since 2015 and the second ever in program history. Smith coached two Cowgirls, Molly Born and Taylor Somers, to All-American finishes. Their 16th and 18th-place finishes at the NCAA Championships marked the two-highest finishes by Cowgirls under Smith in his 11 seasons at the helm of the women’s program.
Smith is in his 11th season as the director of cross country and track and field and this is his 18th year overall at OSU.
Langston football players win SAC awards
Langston University’s Tim Whitfield and Craig Evans took top honors in the All-Sooner Athletic Conference football team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Whitfield, a junior running back from Meeker, was named the offensive player of the year after completing a record-setting season for the Lions. He established Langston records for single-season rushing yardage (1,301), single-season rushing touchdowns (20) and career touchdowns (33).
Evans, a senior defensive lineman from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, accumulated 29 tackles (16 solo), 11 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks.
Wide receiver Isaiah Shaputis, tight end Keith Tracy, center Trevin Carson, linebacker James Cox and defensive back Dorian Williams garnered first team all-conference honors for Langston, while offensive lineman Henry Mitchell, defensive lineman Justin Wade, linebacker Eugene Fuller and defensive back Antoine Smalls were named to the second team.