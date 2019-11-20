IN BRIEF
OU’s Hurts honored
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts received another national weekly honor, earning the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week award on Wednesday after accounting for 411 total yards and leading the Sooners to the largest comeback in program history at Baylor last Saturday.
Hurts also was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
Two TU volleyball players named all-conference
University of Tulsa volleyball senior Taylor Horsfall and freshman Dilara Gedikoglu were named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team on Wednesday. Horsfall also was named Libero of the Year, and Gedikoglu was Freshman of the Year.
Horsfall is a three-time all-conference recipient. The defensive specialist/libero has received first-team honors twice and second-team once. This is the second time she has been named Libero of the Year.
Gedikoglu is the second TU player to win Freshman of the Year and be named to the conference’s first team.
Sooners sweep Wildcats
The Oklahoma volleyball team picked up its third sweep in Big 12 play with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 win over Kansas State on Wednesday in Manhattan, Kansas.
OU (17-8, 9-5 Big 12) beat the Wildcats (8-18, 3-11 Big 12) to earn the season sweep.
The Sooners dominated offensively, swinging .298 with 42 kills in the contest. Ashlynn Dunbar led the team with 16, Sarah Sanders chipped in nine and Paige Anderson added 8.
The Sooners will honor their seniors before their 6 p.m. Friday match against West Virginia.
TU coach Gulley honored
University of Tulsa men’s cross country coach Steve Gulley was named the Roy Griak Award winner for Midwest Region Coach of the Year by the USTFCCCA, it was announced Wednesday.
The men’s team, led by Gulley, is No. 6 in the poll coming off the school’s first Midwest regional first-place finish.