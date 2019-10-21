IN BRIEF
Cowgirls sweep spots in ITA Regional finals
The Oklahoma State’s women’s tennis team swept all four semifinal matches Monday — two individual and two doubles — at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman against players from Oklahoma.
OSU CB Green named Thorpe semifinalist
Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.