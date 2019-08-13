IN BRIEF
Oilers, Blues to continue affiliation
The ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers and the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues have extended their affiliation agreement through the 2019-20 season, the teams announced Tuesday.
The agreement allows the Blues to designate prospects under NHL or American Hockey League contracts to Tulsa for development. St. Louis’ AHL affiliate is the San Antonio Rampage.
TU’s Williams named to AAC preseason team
Tulsa women’s soccer senior Anna Williams was named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.
OSU, RSU to meet in exhibition on Nov. 1
The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will get the 2019-20 season started with an exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Thunder signs center Patton
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of center Justin Patton on Tuesday.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
Patton has played in four NBA games with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.