IN BRIEF
Bell restarts fast, wins Xfinity at Road America
Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America on Saturday in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
It was the sixth win of the season for Bell, the racer from Norman who is expected to make the jump to the Cup Series next season.
Austin Cindric finished second at the 4.048-mile road course in central Wisconsin, followed by Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala.
Louisiana to face Curacao for LLWS title
In a drama-filled international championship Saturday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Curacao edged Japan 5-4 to reach just its third Little League championship, thanks to the performances of Curley Martha and Shendrion Martinus.
Curley’s two-run homer in the fifth gave the Willemstad team just enough run support to get past the Japanese. Shendrion hit a two-run double in the third.
Together, Curley and Shendrion held Japan in check on the mound, allowing just five hits in the game and striking out six.
On the U.S. side, Louisiana got its revenge on Hawaii after losing 5-2 to the Maui team in their opening game. The club from River Ridge scored five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to win 9-5 on Saturday.
Marshall Louque drove in four runs in the victory, and William Andrade pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings.
US men’s basketball falls to Australia, 98-94
The U.S. men’s basketball team has lost for the first time in nearly 13 years, falling to Australia 98-94 in a pre-World Cup exhibition game Saturday in Melbourne, Australia.
Patty Mills scored 30 points for Australia, which rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half.
It was the first loss for the U.S. in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece.
Kemba Walker scored 22 points for the U.S., and Harrison Barnes scored 20.