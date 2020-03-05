IN BRIEF
Every leads at Bay Hill
Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, shot a 6-under 66 Thursday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. No. 309 Matt Every played in the tough afternoon wind and was one shot better with a 65.
Not only was it Every’s lowest round at Bay Hill, it was 20 shots better than his last round six days ago in the Honda Classic, when he shot 85.
FC Tulsa tickets on sale
Single-match tickets to FC Tulsa’s 17 home matches this season are on sale at FCTulsa.com/tickets, it was announced Wednesday.
Tickets start at $10.
FC Tulsa’s home opener at ONEOK Field is March 14.