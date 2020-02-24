IN BRIEF
OU’s Tredaway Big 12 baseball player of week
Oklahoma junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway has been named the Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Tredaway hit .500 (12-for-24) with eight extra base hits and led the Sooners to a 5-1 record last week. He tallied six RBIs, seven runs, three doubles, three triples and hit his first two home runs at OU.
He doubled and scored the winning run in the eighth inning of the Sooners’ win on Saturday. All four of Tredaway’s hits in the Friday doubleheader went for extra bases. He accounted for three of OU’s four runs in the second game on Friday, scoring the first run and then hitting a two-run home run to give the Sooners a 4-1 lead.
The 15th-ranked Sooners (7-2) travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend. OU plays Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday, Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday and LSU at 11 a.m. Sunday.
OSU’s Trenkle earns Big 12 baseball honor
Oklahoma State’s Caeden Trenkle is the co-Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week.
A freshman outfielder, Trenkle shares the honor with Kansas pitcher Everhett Hazelwood.
Trenkle had a huge weekend at the plate to lead the Cowboys to a series sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley. He recorded multiple hits in all three games and was 7-for-10 at the plate with two home runs, two triples and a team-high six RBIs.
Trenkle homered in each of the final two games of the series, delivering his first-career round tripper on Saturday before going 2-for-2 at the plate in the finale with a home run, triple, walk, stolen base and four RBIs.
The No. 23 Cowboys (5-2) face Little Rock (6-2) in 4 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
Tulsa boxer Perez schedules pro debut
Tulsa boxer David Perez will make his professional debut March 14 at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami.
The announcement was made by Perez’s coach, manager and promoter, Aaron Sloan.
Perez, 21, is a featherweight who trains out of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym. He will face Gabriel Tacu of Little Rock, Arkansas, on a World Fighting Championships card. The main event features Kenzie Morrison, son of Tommy Morrison.
Perez will sign with Tulsa-based Engine Management at a free event at the Tap Room at Marshall Brewing Co. from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to the fight will be available for purchase.