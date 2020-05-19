IN BRIEF
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout sets racing dates
The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout announced Tuesday that its next event will start Wednesday, Dec. 30, and run through Saturday, Jan. 2.
The 36th annual event features A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints. Any additional divisions will be announced throughout the year.
Information: www.tulsashootout.com.
NSU names Ja Havens new basketball coach
Northeastern State University will be welcoming back Ja Havens as its 11th men’s basketball head coach, interim Director of Athletics Matt Cochran announced Tuesday afternoon.
Havens played for both Larry Gipson and Ken Hayes at NSU and served as a graduate assistant for Gipson for two years. He also spent four seasons at the University of Tulsa as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations.
Havens comes to NSU from East Central University where he was head coach for seven seasons, posting a winning record each season for a 131-74 overall mark and never missed the postseason.