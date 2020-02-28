IN BRIEF
TU men’s tennis falls at No. 18 Texas Tech
Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 at No. 1 doubles Friday as the Tulsa men’s tennis team fell to No. 18 Texas Tech 4-1 in Lubbock, Texas. The Golden Hurricane dropped to 7-5 on the year, while the Red Raiders improved to 10-4.
Di Marco and Pearson defeated Isaac Arevalo and Jackson Cobb 6-4. That tied the doubles at 1-1. Jarod Hing and Tom Thelwall-Jones then stormed back and clinched the doubles point over Reed Collier and Parker Wynn 7-6 (4). That gave TU its only lead of the match at 1-0.
St. Francis sponsors children’s triathlon
St. Francis Health System is sponsoring its Kids Mini Triathlon on March 7. The event is for children ages 6-13 and will take place at the Health Zone at St. Francis, 5353 East 68th St.
The age 10-13 group will swim 100 yards, bike 1 mile and run half a mile beginning at 9 a.m.
The age 6-9 group will swim 50 yards, bike a half a mile and run a quarter of a mile beginning at 11 a.m.
Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
For information, visit events@saintfrancis.com.