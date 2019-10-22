IN BRIEF
TU men’s cross country vaults up national poll
The University of Tulsa men’s cross country team jumped 22 spots into sixth place in the most recent USTFCCCA NCAA Division I National Cross Country Poll, it was announced Tuesday. The Hurricane women’s team is just outside the top 30, coming in 31st place.
TU’s Lynch wins AAC cross country award
Following a 14th-place finish at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday, Tulsa junior Peter Lynch was named the American Athletic Conference’s co-cross-country runner of the week, it was announced Tuesday.
Biscuits win MTBA championship series
The Tulsa Biscuits won the Metro Tulsa Baseball Association 2019 championship series. Managed by Jeremiah Clark and Jerry Jacobson, the Biscuits finished the season 12-6, but went 5-0 in the playoffs, topping the Astros in the quarterfinals, the Liners in the semifinals and the Green Monsters in the championship series.
OSU’s Yochum claims weekly Big 12 award
For the second time this season, Oklahoma State women’s soccer player Grace Yochum has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the week, it was annouced Tuesday.
OSU’s Born garners Big 12 weekly award
Oklahoma State’s Molly Born was named women’s Big 12 runner of the week for her performance at the Pre-National Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, over the weekend.
NSU sweeps conference weekly soccer honors
The Northeastern State men’s soccer swept three weekly awards, Great American Conference officials announced Tuesday.
Justin Hinman took goalkeeper of the week honors for the second time this season and Sadaam Yousufzai was named defender of the week. Flynn Semmerling was co-offensive player of the week.