IN BRIEF
OSU freshman Watson is suspended from team
Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson has been suspended from the men’s basketball team the school confirmed Saturday.
Media reports say a protective order was granted against Watson on Monday.
“OSU is aware of the request for protective order and takes such matters seriously,” OSU said in a statement. “Pending further investigation, the student-athlete currently is being withheld from team activities.”
Watson, a 6-6, 215-pound guard, was ranked as the No. 8 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports.com and the No. 45 overall player. He was the highest-rated prospect in OSU’s 2019 class and is the sixth player to be suspended or released in Boynton’s tenure.
OSU enters this season with a top-25 recruiting class and play its first exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1. OSU starts its regular season against Oral Roberts on Nov. 6.
OSU women to face Emporia State
The Oklahoma State women’s basketball teams takes the court Sunday for a 2 p.m. exhibition game against Emporia State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls, 14-16 a year ago, have seven new players as coach Jim Littell begins his ninth season. Emporia State, an NCAA Division II team, was 22-9 a year ago.
OSU opens the regular season at home Nov. 5 against Idaho.
ORU men take on Central Arkansas in exhibition
Oral Roberts’ first action of the season will be an exhibition game against Central Arkansas at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s Stubblefield Center.
The Golden Eagles’ game is part of the Hoops for Disaster Relief exhibition doubleheader, with proceeds going toward disaster relief efforts of the American Red Cross in the River Valley, northwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. Admission is free.