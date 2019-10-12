IN BRIEF
Cowboy golf splits pair at Big 12 Match Play
Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team split a pair of matches Saturday during the second day of action at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Houston. The Cowboys picked up a 3-2-1 morning win over Oklahoma, but followed with a 3-1-2 loss in their afternoon match with Kansas.
Fierro, Cowgirls second after two rounds in Austin
The OSU women’s golf team and freshman Isabella Fierro are in second place entering the final round at the Longhorn Invitational in Austin, Texas.
OSU, TU doubles pairs out in Saint Francis semifinals
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis doubles pairing of Dominik Kellovsky and Matej Vocel lost Saturday in the the semifinals of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa to Central Florida’s Gabriel Decamps and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi, 6-3, 7-6(0).
The University of Tulsa doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner were also eliminated, falling to Jaeda Daniel and Adrina Reami of N.C. State 8-7 (5) in the consolation semifinals of the Saint Francis ITA Women’s All-American Championships.