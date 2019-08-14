IN BRIEF
Talks between women’s team, U.S. Soccer fail
Players for the World Cup champion women’s national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.
Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.
“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope,” Levinson said. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior.”
U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
The players sued the federation in March, charging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.
TU receivers on watch list
University of Tulsa receivers Keenen Johnson and Keylon Stokes were named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list Tuesday.
The award recognizes the nation’s top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. Johnson is from Alto, and Stokes is from Manvel.
The duo combined for 1,103 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year.
Cowgirls begin new era
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team begins a new coaching era under Greg Robertson this fall.
OSU will travel to seven states and Puerto Rico before returning to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club on April 24-26.
The Cowgirls begin the season Sept. 9 at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.
Little League World Series features first girl in 5 yearsMaddy Freking is the starting second baseman on a team from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, that will represent the Midwest Region in the Little League World Series, which starts Thursday.
She’ll become just the 19th girl in history to play in the 72-year history of the Little League World Series, and the first since 2014, the year Mo’ne Davis pitched her way onto the cover of Sports Illustrated.
“Some people say, ‘Whoa,’” Freking said of the reaction she’s received. “Some think it’s cool, some not so much.”