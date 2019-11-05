IN BRIEF
TU women’s soccer players earn AAC honors
Tulsa’s Reagan Whitlow was named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference second team, while Kayla Fernandez was tabbed to the all-rookie team, the league announced Tuesday.
Whitlow, a senior forward from Broken Arrow, started all 19 games this season. She tallied four goals and two assists and attempted 31 shots, 14 of which were on goal. Whitlow concluded her career with eight goals and six assists.
Fernandez, a freshman midfielder, started 13 of 19 games. She registered two goals, both of which were game winners, and three assists.
OSU soccer players, coach honored by Big 12
Five Cowgirls collected All-Big 12 Conference honors, and OSU’s Colin Carmichael was named the league’s top coach for a record sixth time, the league announced Tuesday.
Earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for OSU were defender Kim Rodriguez (a unanimous selection), and midfielder Grace Yochum.
Three Cowgirls were named to the second team — defender Charmé Morgan, midfielder Jaci Jones and forward Olyvia Dowell. Dowell also earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
RSU goalie garners conference honor
Rogers State goalkeeper Dillon Dean has been named the Great American Conference Goalkeeper of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Dean extended his scoreless streak to 331 minutes for the No. 22 Hillcats.