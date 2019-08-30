IN BRIEF
OU, OSU at Pebble Beach
The No. 7 Oklahoma men’s golf team led after the first round of The Carmel Cup on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. No. 4 Oklahoma State was in fifth.
The Sooners carded a 349 (-11) and are three shots ahead of Arkansas.
Garett Reband posted a 65 to lead OU.
The Cowboys shot 5-over 365. Ferdinand Müller posted a 69 and is tied for fifth.
OU volleyball falls
The Oklahoma volleyball team fell to Cal 3-0 Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the first match of the Ram Volleyball Classic.
The Sooners (0-1) lost to Cal (1-0) 25-11, 25-20, 28-26 as the Bears racked up more kills than OU, 39-30.
TU volleyball splits
The University of Tulsa volleyball team opened its season with a split at the North Texas Invite in Denton, Texas. The Golden Hurricane beat Pepperdine (0-1) 3-2, before falling to Illinois State (2-0) 3-1.
NSU ranked No. 23
The Northeastern State women’s golf team opens the season No. 23 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association preseason poll released Friday.