IN BRIEF
Jackson wins NFL MVP as Ravens take 3 awards
Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
Baltimore’s All-Pro quarterback set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history.
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award . New Orleans’ Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April’s draft.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Rogers St. knocks off Missouri Southern
The Rogers State men’s basketball team picked up its seventh-straight win Saturday, defeating No. 11 Missouri Southern State 105-93 in Joplin, Missouri.
The Hillcats’ Marques Sumner hit a three pointer with the first shot of the game on his way to a team-leading 21 points and eight rebounds. Rogers St. took a 50-42 lead into halftime and withstood a charge from the Lions that tied the game at 62 with 13:03 to go.