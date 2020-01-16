IN BRIEF
Beltrán out amid scandal
Carlos Beltrán’s 2 ½-month tenure as Mets manager ended Thursday in the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.”
“Over my 20 years in the game, I’ve always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed,” Beltran said in a statement issued through agent Dan Lozano.
Baylor hires LSU’s Aranda as head coach
Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach Thursday. Aranda, a head coach for the first time, takes over a Big 12 program in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there more than three years ago. Rhule became head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7
FC Tulsa signs defender
FC Tulsa has signed Maicon da Silva Moreira of Brazil, pending approval, the team announced Thursday.