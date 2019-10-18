IN BRIEF
OU’s Manek on watch list
Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday.
TU men finish third
The University of Tulsa’s No. 28 men’s cross country team earned a third-place finish Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. The TU women placed 18th.
The Hurricane finished ahead of 14 top-25 teams, including No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Portland. No. 1 Northern Arizona and No. 5 Stanford finished ahead of Tulsa. Peter Lynch led TU with a 14th-place finish in 23:56.1, followed by four Hurricane runners: Patrick Dever (35th, 24:06.8), Cameron Field (39th, 24:09.8), Isaac Akers (41st, 24:12.1) and Scott Beattie (46th, 24:15.5).
Caitlin Klopfer led the TU women with a 36th-place time of 20:36.8.
OSU competes at regional
In doubles, the Oklahoma State women’s tennis team went 3-for-3 Friday in the main draw of the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman, including Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Dariya Detkovskaya’s 8-2 win over Jana Lazarevic and Emma Tranberg of South Dakota.
OSU’s No. 27 pair of Catherine Gulihur and Alana Wolfberg took down Arkansas State’s Jill Morse and Amelia Guevremont, 8-4.
Lisa Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto beat Missouri State’s Alyson Piskulic and Anna Alons, 8-2.
All six Cowgirls received a first-round bye in singles play. No. 67 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat defeated Central Arkansas’ Mei Ishimura, 6-0, 6-1. Freshman Cowgirl Alana Wolfberg won her match over Marta Bellucco of Wichita State, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 43 Lisa Rioux defeated Minnesota’s Tina Kreinis, 6-2, 6-1. The final win for the Cowgirls came from Catherine Gulihur as she defeated Laura Rijkers of Arkansas, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. The only loss for OSU came when Minnesota’s Tiffany Huber defeated Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-3, 6-3.
Mahomes out 3-4
weeks
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.