IN BRIEF
TU women sweep day one of Hurricane Invite
The Tulsa women’s tennis team opened the Hurricane invitational in dominant fashion Saturday. The Golden Hurricane swept Louisiana Tech, 4-0, followed by winning six singles matches vs. Montana State (0-3) in straight sets.
The Hurricane (3-0) will resume its match with Montana State Sunday, with doubles beginning at 8:30 a.m. They will then take on Wyoming in the third and final match of the invite at 9:30 a.m.
Sooner gymnasts cruise by Buckeyes, Sun Devils
The Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team topped Ohio State and Arizona State Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, by a score of 412.200 to 397.600 (OSU) to 380.700 (ASU).
The Sooners were led by a trio of gymnasts. Junior Gage Dyer won three events, freshman David Sandro claimed or took a share of two and sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes brought home one title. Oklahoma won all six team event titles and five of six individual event titles at the meet.