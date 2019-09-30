IN BRIEF
OU men’s golf builds lead at Nike Collegiate
Oklahoma shot a team score of 17-under 267 Monday to build a 15-shot lead entering the final round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational in North Plains, Oregon.
OU is at 537 through 36 holes at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, ahead of Wake Forest (552), Clemson (554) and Oklahoma State (558).
Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister shot a 4-under 67 Monday and is at 132 total, one shot ahead of two players, including teammate Garett Reband. Oklahoma State’s Brian Stark (136) is tied for seventh.
The final round is Tuesday.
TU’s Horsfall named AAC defensive player of week
Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall is the American Athletic Conference volleyball defensive player of the week. This is the sixth time the senior libero has received the award, including the second time this season.
Horsfall tallied 7.7 digs per set, as the Golden Hurricane are off to a 2-0 start in The American. In the conference opener vs. Wichita State, she posted a season-high and league-high 38 digs. She then added 31 digs against ECU.
Horsfall ranks third in program history in career digs with 1,999. She ranks eighth nationally and leads The American with 5.53 digs per set.
OU’s Kinley named Big 12 defensive player of week
Oklahoma’s Keyton Kinley is the Big 12 volleyball defensive player of the week.
Kinley anchored an OU defense that led the Big 12 in digs during the first week of conference play. The libero registered 41 digs across two matches to average 5.86 digs per set, both league highs.
Against TCU, Kinley had a match-high 17 digs. She followed that performance up with 24 digs at West Virginia.
Kinley paces the conference in total digs (248) and digs per set (5.39) this season.
This is the fourth Big 12 weekly honor of Kinley’s career. The junior was named Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2018 en route to Libero of the Year accolades.
NSU women’s golf leads at Flyer Intercollegiate
The Northeastern State women’s golf team is leading after day one of the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois.
The RiverHawks posted a team score of 314 to lead by seven strokes. Nina Lee is the individual leader, shooting 73 in the first round. Kaylee Petersen is tied for sixth after shooting a 77.
Southern Indiana (321) is in second place, one stroke ahead of Lewis.
On the men’s side, NSU is in fifth place after a first-round 304. Jax Johnson (74) is tied for ninth place.
The tournament concludes on Tuesday.
OSU women tied for 8th at Windy City Collegiate
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the first day of the Windy City Collegiate Classic in Chicago.
The Cowgirls opened with matching rounds of 292 for a 584 total. Florida (566) leads South Carolina (567) by one shot atop the leaderboard.
OSU’s Han-Hsuan Yu (69-73—142) is tied for ninth in the individual standings entering Tuesday’s final round. She is seven strokes behind South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.