IN BRIEF
UFC 249 canceled
UFC 249 was canceled Thursday after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights while the rest of the sports world halted, White announced the decision to cease competition on ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner.
UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN Plus pay-per-view, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.
White said he “got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN” asking him to cancel the shows. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019 with a reported $1.5 billion deal.
White’s frustration with the decision was obvious after he had repeatedly vowed to fight on amid mixed public opinion. The UFC boss still remained upbeat, vowing to be “the first sport back” after the pandemic eases.
“Our relationship and partnership with ESPN has been an incredible one,” White said. “The powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday. We were ready to go, and ... Tachi Palace has had our back this whole time, has stood their ground and was willing to do this fight.”
White announced the cancellation shortly after U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement urging the mixed martial arts promotion to reconsider its plan. A few hours earlier, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas dropped out of her co-main event bout at UFC 249 after two deaths in her family related to the pandemic.
White never publicly disclosed the location of the upcoming fight cards until he announced their cancellation, likely to avoid the scrutiny that arrived shortly after the location was reported in MMA media over the weekend.
The UFC planned to stage the fights in an empty arena owned by the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Tachi Yokut Tribe. Tribal land isn’t subject to the state government’s shelter-in-place order, and Tachi Palace has a long history of hosting combat sports events in Lemoore, California, about 40 miles south of Fresno..
“This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential,” Feinstein wrote. “At best this event ties up medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. At worst, participants and support staff could carry the virus back to their home communities and increase its spread.”
Although White’s plan to keep his fighters employed was ultimately thwarted, he vowed to minimize the economic disruption of the pandemic for UFC fighters and employees. White and former owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta sold the UFC to Endeavor for an estimated $4 billion in 2016.
“All of my fighters that are under contract with me, I want them to feel safe,” White said. “Take time with your families and enjoy this time. Don’t worry about the financial part of this. You’re going to get the fights on your contract, and I’m going to make things right with the people who were willing to step up and fight next weekend. I’m going to take care of as many people as I possibly can.
White also addressed the UFC’s employees: “Nobody is getting laid off at the UFC. Everybody is good.”
AP source: Chiefs bring back CB Breeland
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the draft.
The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had yet to announce it. ESPN.com was first to report that the two sides had agreed to a reunion.
The Chiefs lost three cornerbacks to free agency in Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne. Fuller has since signed a $40 million, four-year deal with Washington, and many thought Breeland would command a similar long-term contract.
Instead, he got another one-year deal to help the Chiefs attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. The club already has signed defensive tackle Mike Pennel, quarterback Chad Henne, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and fullback Anthony Sherman from last year’s team, and the Chiefs restructured the contracts of defensive end Frank Clark and wide receiver Sammy Watkins to create the salary-cap space necessary to round out their roster.
“Absolutely, as many guys as you can keep, you’d love to do that,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, adding that the benefit of bringing back 20 of 22 starters could increase, given that the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out part of the offseason.
The Chiefs nearly signed Breeland two years ago, after an injury torpedoed a long-term contract with Carolina. The sides were unable to agree during training camp and Breeland wound up signing with Green Bay midway through the season, only to agree to a $2 million contract to play for Kansas City the following season.
He wound up starting 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three playoff games, allowing a completion percentage of just 48.4 and collecting 48 tackles with two interceptions. Breeland also had a crucial interception of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, helping the Chiefs to rally for a 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have been relatively frugal in free agency given their tight salary cap situation, but also because they appear content with defending their championship with a strikingly similar team. The only major additions have been offensive lineman Mike Remmers, backup cornerback Antonio Hamilton and running back DeAndre Washington.
“We’ve tried to stay in touch with everybody,” Reid said, “as far as (general manager) Brett Veach doing all the things behind the scenes with that type of thing, and agents and so on. But you know, they’ve kept communication, which is important in any situation I think, when you’re dealing with players and contracts and tags and all those things.”
The signing of Breeland also means the Chiefs no longer have to spend a first- or second-round pick in the upcoming draft on a cornerback, though they could still use help in the defensive backfield. Rather, they now have the flexibility to choose the best player available — potentially a running back, offensive lineman, defensive lineman or linebacker.
OSU men’s opener set
The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team announced Thursday it will open the 2020-21 season Nov. 10 against Green Bay in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The matchup against the Phoenix will be the first collegiate game for Naismith High School Player of the Year Cade Cunningham and the incoming Cowboys class.
Green Bay is coming off a 17-win season under sixth-year head coach Linc Darner. The Phoenix has finished in the top four of the Horizon League standings in four of his five seasons, including a conference title and NCAA Tournament trip in 2016.
OU’s Reband on watch list
Oklahoma men’s golf senior Garett Reband was selected to the Haskins Award watch list, Golfweek announced Tuesday.
Reband is ranked No. 3 nationally by GolfStat.
The award known as the “Heisman of Golf” is named in honor of Fred Haskins, who dedicated his career as head professional at the Country Club of Columbus in teaching junior golfers the art of competitive golf.
The Haskins Award winner is voted on by Division I players, coaches and select golf media, thus truly making it the players award.