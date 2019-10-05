IN BRIEF
Squads compete at Chile Pepper Festival
The Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oklahoma cross country teams competed at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
The No. 8 Cowboys finished third in the 8K race, and Oklahoma placed 28th.
In the women’s 5K race, the No. 19 Cowgirls finished fourth, Tulsa finished in fifth and OU was 17th.
The Cowboys were led by 2018 All-American Ashenafi Hatte, who finished third overall and first among collegiate entries.
OSU, TU compete at ITA pre-qualifying draw
Teams from Tulsa and Oklahoma State competed in the pre-qualifying draws of the Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships on Saturday.
The draw began at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park, but play was moved to the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater due to severe weather.
On the men’s side, OSU’s Luke Hammond and Mathieu Scaglia picked up wins. Hammond beat Alexander Maggs of the University of New Mexico 7-5, 6-1. Scaglia defeated William & Mary’s Brenden Volk 6-4, 6-4. OSU’s Brady Draheim fell to Carles Anton Talaya of Troy, 7-5, 6-2.
In the second round, Hammond nabbed a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tomas Descarrega of LSU. Scaglia fell in a hard-fought match to Tim Seibert of Ohio State, 6-0, 6-7(9), 6-1.
Tulsa sophomore Daniel Siddall lost 6-3, 6-2 to Giles Hussey of Tennessee in the first round.
Tulsa’s Laia Conde Monfort defeated Ohio State’s Danielle Wolf 6-2, 6-4 and later lost to No. 125 Megan Davies of South Carolina 6-0, 6-1. Lian Bendejcic fell to Arkansas’s Jackie Carr 6-0, 6-4.
OSU freshman Alana Wolfberg won matches against Samantha Memije of Michigan State, 6-4, 6-3 and Chandler Carter of Wake Forest 6-1, 6-1. Sophomore Catherine Gulihur lost to Winthrop’s Alisa Soloveva 6-3, 6-4.
On Sunday, Gulihur will play in a consolation match, while Wolfberg needs one more win to advance to the qualifying draw of the tournament.
OU softball cruises to wins
The Oklahoma softball team nabbed a pair of run-rule wins for the second straight day as it defeated Seminole State College and Connors State College on Saturday.
The Sooners beat both teams 11-1 in six innings.
Jocelyn Alo hit two home runs on the day.
OU nabs 800th win
The Oklahoma volleyball team reached a milestone on Saturday, notching the 800th win in program history as the Sooners took down Kansas 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17) to remain undefeated at McCasland Field House this season.
The Sooners improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 Big 12 this season. KU fell to 4-9 and 0-3.