IN BRIEF
Cowboys, Zuerlein agree on 3-year, $7.5M dealThe Dallas Cowboys and place-kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.
The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after Dallas re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
Ironman Tulsa postponed
The 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon, scheduled for May 31, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Friday.
Organizers said they are working on options and athletes who are registered for the race will receive an email in the coming days with details.