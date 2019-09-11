IN BRIEF
Stanley Cup will be at Oilers’ opening night
The Tulsa Oilers announced that the Stanley Cup will be at the BOK Center on opening night, Oct. 11, to celebrate the parent St. Louis Blues winning their first Cup in franchise history.
Fans in attendance will get the opportunity to take their picture with the Stanley Cup.
McIlroy outpolls Koepka
Rory McIlroy is the PGA Tour player of the year, and even he was a little surprised.
In a vote of the players, who presumably gave as much weight to the whole season as the four biggest weeks, McIlroy won the Jack Nicklaus Award over Brooks Koepka. It was the third time McIlroy won the award, and the first time without having won a major.
“I’m at a loss for words,” McIlroy said Wednesday.
Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple CrownThe New York Times said Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
The newspaper reported Wednesday that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
RSU men’s soccer No. 21
The Rogers State men’s soccer team made its debut in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll at No. 21 on Wednesday. The Hillcats, who were unranked entering the season, made a jump into the top 25 after going 1-0-1 in the first week.
NSU men fall at home
The Northeastern State men’s soccer tam dropped its home opener 2-0 to Midwestern State.
RSU’s Bellnap, NSU’s Hernandez share honor
Golfers Marybeth Bellnap of Rogers State and Aitana Hernandez of Northeastern State were named MIAA Co-Athletes of the Week.