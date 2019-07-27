IN BRIEF
Gold rush: Dressel wins 3 titles in 1 night at worlds
Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours Saturday night, duplicating his feat two years ago in Budapest, Hungary.
Dressel has six golds and seven medals overall with one night remaining in the meet. He tied Michael Phelps’ record of seven medals — all gold — at a single worlds in 2017.
“It was not easy in ‘17, it was not easy this year,” the 22-year-old Floridian said. “I don’t want it to be easy, I really don’t.”
He capped his night by leading off the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Dressel joined Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel in setting a world record of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds.
That lowered the mark of 3:19.60 set by the U.S. in 2017.
Manuel dueled with Australian anchor Bronte Campbell over the final 50. The American clocked 52 seconds to Campbell’s 52.36 to keep Dressel golden.
“I had a lot of help on that relay,” he said, pointing out that his 100 split of 47.34 would only have been good enough for bronze in the individual event. “Every time I do a race I always look for the bad.”
There wasn’t much to criticize on this night.
Dressel opened the evening with a win in the 50 free to complete a 50-100 free sweep. He touched in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.
Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.
Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps’ world record in the semifinals.
“Caeleb was amazing,” said South Africa’s Chad le Clos, the bronze medalist in the fly.
On his three trips to the podium, Dressel tied a bandanna belonging to his late high school mentor onto the ribbon holding his medal. He stood with his right hand over his heart for the U.S. anthem.
“She loved me and I loved her, it’s as simple as that,” Dressel said, referring to math teacher Claire McCool, who died in December 2017. “That bandanna is just the last piece I have of her. I just wanted to bring her along for the journey.”
Dressel wraps up his meet Sunday in the 4x100 medley relay.
“I’ll be ready to swim one tomorrow and swim one fast,” he said.
Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of an illness-plagued worlds, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800 free.
“That girl’s tough as nails,” Dressel said.
Ledecky led the first seven laps before Simona Quadarella took over. The Italian was in front the next seven laps before it all came down to the final 50 meters.
“Simona was having a great race and pulled up right next to me,” Ledecky said. “When she did that I kind of felt like I could stick with her and rely on my speed, so just tried to stay calm, relaxed from the 500 to the 750.”
That’s when Ledecky turned on the jets and completed the last lap in 29.19 seconds to Quadarella’s 30.76.
“Just put my legs into it and got my hand to the wall,” she said.
Ledecky won in 8:13.58. Quadarella, who won the 1,500 free in Ledecky’s absence, took silver in 8:14.99.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia earned bronze in 8:15.70. Titmus stunned Ledecky to win the 400 free on the first night before the American got sick and withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and 1,500 final.
Ledecky took silvers in the 400 free and 4x200 free relay.
Regan Smith, Dressel’s 17-year-old teammate, won the 200 backstroke in 2:03.69, the second-fastest time in history.
“To be 2:03 two nights in a row, I was super, super stoked,” Smith said.
She set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday’s semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap.
“I really went for it on the first hundred,” Smith said. “It hurt really bad going home, but I’m really glad that I gave it my all two nights in a row.”
Smith’s winning margin of 2.57 seconds over Kaylee McKeown of Australia was the biggest gap between first and second since 1991. Kylie Masse of Canada took bronze.
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom won the 50 butterfly in 25.02 for her first gold and fourth medal overall.
2 dead in collapse near swimming competition
A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16, including American and other athletes participating in the world swimming championships, officials said.
Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern city of Gwangju when the collapse occurred next to the athletes’ village.
Two South Korean men died and 16 others were injured, police said. According to a police account, the injured include 10 foreigners, eight of them athletes who were in Gwangju to participate in the swimming championships.
Among the athletes were three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, a police officer said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. He said most had minor injuries but an American female water polo player required surgery. The other two Americans — a man and a woman — are also water polo players, the police officer said.
Police said they detained one of the nightclub’s co-owners and summoned three other club officials to investigate whether the collapsed balcony was an unauthorized structure.
“This is an awful tragedy,” said Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo. “Players from our men’s and women’s teams were celebrating the women’s world championship victory when the collapse occurred at a public club. Our hearts go out to the victims of the crash and their families.”
Among the Americans, Kaleigh Gilchrist of Newport Beach, California, suffered a deep left leg laceration and underwent surgery at a hospital in Gwangju, said Greg Mescall, director of communications for USA Water Polo. He said Paige Hauschild of Santa Barbara, California, suffered lacerations on the right arm and Johnny Hooper of Los Angeles on the left hand that required stitches.
Ben Hallock of Westlake Village, California, suffered minor scrapes on the legs, he said.
The anti-disaster agency said the injured also included two Uzbekistan exchange students. None of the injured was in life-threatening condition.
Members of the New Zealand men’s and women’s water polo teams were also at the nightclub. The men’s captain, Matt Small, described a chaotic scene and said that his team tried to help the injured.
“(It was) business as usual and then it literally collapsed beneath our feet,” Small said, speaking to New Zealand Radio Sport by phone. “None of the boys are hurt or injured though — so that’s good. But everyone’s a bit shaken up at the moment.”
“We did what we could but we couldn’t really do too much. Some of them were pretty dire cases,” he said. “We were more so just concerned about everyone else, we were trying to do a number count and make sure all the boys were there.”
The local organizing committee for the world swimming championships said that eight of the athletes attending the event were injured, most slightly.
A committee statement said seven of them had already returned to the athletes’ village after minor treatments at hospitals. It said one player had a leg lacerated and was to receive stitches at a hospital.
The organizing committee said it won’t disclose other personal information about the athletes at the request of their national teams.
FINA, international swimming’s governing body, said in a statement that it was “carefully monitoring the situation and will activate all measures to ensure health care and assistance is provided whenever necessary.”
Power wins record 4th pole at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Will Power edged defending champion Alexander Rossi on Saturday for a record fourth pole for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Power, in the Team Penske Chevy, ran a fast lap of 124.757 mph, with Rossi at 124.044 in his Honda. Earlier, Rossi signed a multiyear contract to remain with Andretti Autosport to avoid free agency.
Power broke a tie with Michael Andretti for the most poles at Mid-Ohio. His others came in 2010, 2012 and 2017. Power leads the series this year with three poles, the others at St. Petersburg and Circuits of America.
IndyCar series leader Josef Newgarden of Team Penske Chevy was third at 123.560. Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud in a Chevy was fourth (123.358) and Sebastian Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing in a Honda was fifth (122.784).