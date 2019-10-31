IN BRIEF
OU women to hold Final Four reunion at opener
Members of the Oklahoma women’s basketball teams back-to-back Final Four teams will reconvene in Norman on Friday, Nov. 8, as the Sooners open the 2019 season against Prairie View A&M in the Preseason WNIT.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet players from the 2009 and 2010 squads that reached NCAA Final Fours prior to tipoff. A meet and greet will be held in the women’s basketball practice gym at the Lloyd Noble Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
All players in attendance from the 2009 and 2010 teams will sign autographs after the game.
OSU golfer Fierro named to Annika fall watch list
Oklahoma State golfer Isabella Fierro was named to the Annika Award watch list after a standout fall season. The freshman is the owner of a 70.42 stroke average through four events, which is the seventh-best nationally and the best in school history.
Memphis blanks TU 3-0The Tulsa women’s soccer team’s (8-11, 2-7 AAC) season ended Thursday with a 3-0 loss to No. 8 Memphis at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
Lisa Pechersky scored twice for Memphis, in the third and 64th minutes, and Tanya Boychuk scored in the seventh.