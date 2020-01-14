IN BRIEF
TU women’s soccer adds TCU transfer
Selma Vidgren, a sophomore transfer from TCU, enrolled and started classes at Tulsa this week.
“We are excited to add Selma to our team,” coach Kyle Cussen said in a media release. “She is someone we had recruited previously and will help add depth with our defensive line. Selma comes to us with not only collegiate experience, but with international experience, and we are glad she is here on campus with us now.”
A 5-foot-10 defender from Lisalmi, Finland, Vidgren played in three games for the Horned Frogs in 2019.
Gates retires following 16-year career in NFL
Antonio Gates, 39, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador.