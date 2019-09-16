IN BRIEF
Virginia coach Bennett declines pay raise
Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.
University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus on his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.
It is unclear how much of a raise Bennett declined.
Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years.
“I have more than enough,” Bennett said in the release, adding that the gift was his wife’s idea. “If there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much (in men’s basketball), that’s my desire.”
Williams said coaches turning down raises “just does not happen in our industry.”
The Cavaliers won their first national championship in April with an overtime victory against Texas Tech. The run to the championship came a year after Virginia made NCAA Tournament history by losing to UMBC and becoming the first top-seeded team to lose to a 16th-seeded team.
Bennett’s record in his 10 years at Virginia is 254-89 and includes seven NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the NIT.
TU women’s golf finishes third at Kansas State
The Tulsa women’s golf team finished third in the 11-team Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
TU shot a final-round 292 for a total score of 887, six shots back of winner and host Kansas State (881) and two shots behind runnerup North Texas (885).
Lorena Tseng finished in ninth place in the individual standings with a total of 4-over-par 220. She shot a 1-under 71 in the final round. Teammates Taylor Dobson and Alex Christeson tied for 13th at 224.
TU next plays at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational, Sept. 27-29 in Greenville, South Carolina.
TU’s Horsfall on AAC volleyball honor roll
Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall has been named to the American Athletic Conference’s volleyball weekly honor roll for the second straight week.
Horsfall had a game-high 25 digs against Oral Roberts, then set a career high with four service aces against UTSA, and again vs. SIU-Edwardsville. She also had 14 assists against UTSA and earned Tulsa Invitational all-tournament honors as the Hurricane went 3-1 for the week.
TU plays at the Western Kentucky Invitational this weekend.