IN BRIEF
OU volleyball players honored by Big 12
Oklahoma volleyball players Paige Anderson, Ashlynn Dunbar, Keyton Kinley, Kylee McLaughlin and Sarah Sanders have been named to the All-Big 12 teams, and Kinley garnered an individual award, the conference announced Tuesday.
For the second consecutive season, Kinley was honored as the Big 12 Libero of the Year. She also garnered first-team honors, as did Dunbar, McLaughlin and Sanders. Anderson was named to the second team.
The four first-team selections and five overall selections are both program records. The Sooners matched Texas for most individuals placed on the first team.
Players recalled from Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday announced Brent Gates Jr. has been recalled by San Diego of the AHL and Dakota Joshua has been reassigned by St. Louis to San Antonio, also of the AHL.
Joshua, 23, heads to San Antonio after posting 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 20 games with the Oilers. Gates returns to San Diego after recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 20 games with Tulsa.
The Oilers host the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m. Friday.