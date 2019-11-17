IN BRIEF
Evans leads Hamilton to win in CFL East finals
Former University of Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans led the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Grey Cup game in his first Canadian Football League playoff start, throwing for 386 yards and a touchdown in a 36-16 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos Sunday in the East Division final at Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
Hamilton will face Winnipeg next Sunday in Calgary in the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-13 on the road in the West final.
Hamilton, a CFL-best 15-3 in the regular season, advanced to the Grey Cup for the first time since losing the ‘14 final to Calgary. The Ticats last won the title in 1999, the league’s second-longest drought.
Evans was 21 of 36 passing with an interception. He is 10-2 as Hamilton’s starter.
TU ends regular season with loss at Cincinnati
The Tulsa volleyball team ended the regular season with a three-set loss at Cincinnati, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12.
Dilara Gedikoglu had a team-high nine kills to go along with six digs for Tulsa. Roosa Rautio had 17 assists and Taylor Horsfall led with 13 digs.
TU (15-14 overall, 8-8 AAC) will be the No. 6 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Orlando, Florida. The Golden Hurricane will face No. 3 seed UCF (21-7, 14-2) in a first-round match at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Cincinnati (23-5, 14-1) is the No. 1 seed.
RSU men’s soccer claims GAC/MIAA championship
The Rogers State men’s soccer team claimed its first GAC/MIAA tournament championship, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks over Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas.
RSU goalkeeper Austin Wormell stopped Fort Hays State’s Ross Boyd on the final penalty kick attempt to clinch the win. The teams had played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two overtimes.
Noah Robson, Jordan Watson, Callum Hubble and Jaxon Pitt scored on penalty kicks for the Hillcats (13-5-2). Rogers State’s regulation goals were by Chris Sowder in the 19th minute and Robson in the 56th minute.
The conference does not have an automatic bid to the NCAA-II tournament. RSU will find out Monday if it will receive an at-large tournament bid.
Tsitsipas wins ATP Finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas, 21, rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in London for the biggest title of his career, becoming the youngest ATP Finals champion at the season-ending event in 18 years.