IN BRIEF
TU’s Gipson, Robinson to play in Senior Bowl
Tulsa defensive standouts Trevis Gipson and Reggie Robinson II have accepted invitations to play in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Game this year.
The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
The Senior Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the best NFL Draft prospects of those players who have completed their college eligibility.
Both players were selected as American Athletic Conference first-team performers during their senior seasons. They are the 27th and 28th Tulsa players in school history to appear in the Senior Bowl game. Gipson and Robinson are Tulsa’s first Senior Bowl participants since tight end Charles Clay’s appearance in 2010, and it’s the first time since 1995 that Tulsa will have had two players (DE Sedric Clark and OC David Millwee) participate in the annual bowl game.
Gipson, a 6’4”, 268-pound senior from Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, finished the season with 49 tackles from his defensive end position. He was among the league leaders for sacks (8) and tackles for loss (15).
Gipson finished his career with 114 tackles, 25.5 TFLs and 13 sacks, while Robinson tallied 132 stops, 34 pass break-ups and 4 blocked kicks in his career.
Robinson II was the league’s leader for passes defended (17), including a conference leading 13 pass break-ups and ranked second for interceptions with 4. The 6’1” senior from Cleburne (Texas) High School totaled 38 tackles, ranked 6th in the AAC for fumbles recovered with 2 and had one blocked kick this year.
FC Tulsa’s home opener set for March 14
FC Tulsa will open the home portion of its 2020 schedule March 14 at ONEOK Field against New Mexico United FC.
The USL announced each club’s home opener on Monday. New Mexico, a 2019 expansion team, reached the Western Conference playoffs last season.
Tulsa’s season opener is set for March 7 at Sacramento Republic FC, also a Western Conference playoff team in 2019. Sacramento is making the move to MLS in 2022.
Kickoff times for home matches will be announced at a later date.
Oilers send Thomas to Florida to complete trade
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the team has sent Jared Thomas to Florida to complete a trade from Jan. 2, which sent forward Jack Nevins to Tulsa.
Thomas heads to Florida after posting 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games. In his rookie season, he registered 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 51 games.
Nevins has two goals and an assist in three games with the Oilers since being acquired from the Everblades.
Also Monday, the team announced forward J.J. Piccinich has been selected as the Oilers’ representative at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Jan. 22 in Wichita, Kansas.
Piccinich has 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists) in 33 games with the Oilers this season.
OSU’s Mack named Big 12 player of the week
Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack was named Big 12 Conference player of the week for the first time in her career.
A junior forward, Mack recorded the 10th and 11th double-doubles of her career in Cowgirls victories over Duquesne and Kansas, as she averaged 23.0 points and 15.5 rebounds over the two games.
Against the Dukes, the Lufkin, Texas native scored 21 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds. She added two steals and one block in the victory.
With her performance against Kansas, Mack narrowly missed recording the program’s second-ever triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocked shots. She became just the second player nationally since 1999-00 to score 25+ points, grab 20+ boards and block 9+ shots in a game.