IN BRIEF
Jordan giving $100M for racial equality, justice
Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Many NFL coaches stay away from facilities
More than half of the 32 NFL teams did not have coaching staffs at their facilities Friday even though the league has approved such returns where local governments allow them.
Some clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes included Kansas City, Green Bay, Denver and Dallas.
“We’ve operated virtually from our homes this whole offseason,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “so I made it totally optional for our staff. If they wanted to come in, they can. It is great to be back here today, but I’m going to leave it up to each individual’s discretion...”
Texans coach Bill O’Brien was holding discussions on when his staff would begin joining him at the team facility.
Most of the Bengals coaching staff returned to the facility Friday, including head coach Zac Taylor. Some coaches were traveling back to Cincinnati.
“We’re a people business. Whether that’s employees, whether that’s the players, whether it’s the fans, whether it’s the community, everything we focus on is about people,” Mike Nikolaus, the Browns’ chief human resources officer, said on the team’s website.
“We’re working with University Hospitals, we’re working with what Gov. Mike DeWine is doing, what the public officials are recommending. We’re doing everything we can to have a clean, healthy, sanitized facility for people to come in and continue to work.”