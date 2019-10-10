IN BRIEF
Owasso graduate Flynn to join USA Baseball
Former Owasso pitcher Brian Flynn was named Thursday to USA Baseball’s team that will compete next month in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 tournament that is an Olympic qualifier.
Flynn, 29, is a left-hander who has appeared in 102 major league games since 2013. In 2019, he was 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA for the Kansas City Royals and 4-4 with a 4.78 ERA at Triple-A Omaha in 11 games for each team.
Team USA will open in Group A on Nov. 2-4 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Other teams in the group are from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Netherlands. The top two teams will advance to the Super Round on Nov. 11-16 in Tokyo.
TU players advance in St. Francis Championships
Senior Vera Ploner advanced to the second round of the main draw singles consolation, upsetting No. 21 Oleksandra Korashvil of Oklahoma in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, and will compete with Martina Okalova in the quarterfinals of the main draw doubles bracket Friday at the Saint Francis Health System ITA Women’s All-American Championships in Tulsa.
She and Okalova fell to Monica Malinen and Sara Nayar of Colorado 8-7 in early doubles action, but bounced back with an 8-4 win over MC Meredith and Eliza Omirou of Wake Forest to advance.
OU women’s soccer falls in overtime to Kansas
The Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to Kansas in Norman.
TU women blanked at ECU
The Tulsa women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina.