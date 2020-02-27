IN BRIEF
OU baseball program gets big gift for stadium
The Oklahoma baseball team recently received a substantial gift from a baseball-loving family.
Brian Kimrey and his wife, Kim, have made a $1.1 million gift toward the upgrades being planned for the University of Oklahoma’s L. Dale Mitchell Park, the home of Sooners baseball.
“Brian and his family are creating transformational opportunities for OU student-athletes and our fans,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “This kind of generosity provides enhancements that we’ll be enjoying for many years to come.”
OSU, OU players honored
Oklahoma State basketball seniors Thomas Dziagwa and Trey Reeves and Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek earned spots on the Academic All-Big 12 Conference first team, it was announced Thursday. Cowboys senior Lindy Waters III was named to the second team.