IN BRIEF
Serena wins, Djokovic out at U.S. Open
Serena Williams was in pain after rolling her right ankle during the second set of her U.S. Open victory in New York Sunday.
But while Williams reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 22 seed Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 even with the rolled ankle, No. 2 seed Ash Barty and No. 3 Karolina Pliskova both exited her side of the bracket.
Next up for Williams, the eighth seed, will be Wang Qiang, the 18th seed, who eliminated Barty.
Novak Djokovic ended his title defense by retiring from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka.
Djokovic was seeded No. 1 and seeking a fourth Open championship.
But he has been battling a painful left shoulder, and was trailing 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when he retired from the match.
OSU women’s soccer shuts out Oral Roberts
Olyvia Dowell scored two goals to help lead the Oklahoma State women’s soccer team to a 4-0 win over Oral Roberts at Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
Gabriella Coleman scored just 18 seconds into the match to give OSU (2-0-1) an early lead. The match stayed 1-0 until Dowell scored twice, in the 73rd and 75th minutes, respectively, to make it 3-0. Julia Lenhardt put the finishing touches on the win with a goal in the 78th minute.
OSU plays host to Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday. ORU (1-3) plays host to Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Friday.
OU men finish second, OSU sixth at Carmel Cup
The Oklahoma men’s golf team finished in second place and Oklahoma State took sixth at The Carmel Cup at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
OU shot a final-round 352 for a team score of 1,051, six shots back of Texas Tech, which closed with a 344 for a 1,045 total. OSU closed with a score of 355 and had a 1,083 total. Arkansas (1,052) finished third.
Oklahoma’s Turner Hosch tied for third in the individual standings at 205. Teammate Garett Reband was in seventh, a shot back at 206. OSU’s high finisher was Austin Eckroat, tied for 13th at 211. Sandy Scott of Texas Tech (202) was the medalist.
NASCAR Cup race starts late Sunday night
The NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 was delayed more than four hours due to heavy rains that hit the track right before the scheduled start at Darlington Raceway Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina.
The race was still going on at press time. A story and results will appear in Tuesday’s Tulsa World.