IN BRIEF
OU women’s soccer drops
Big 12 opener to TCU
The Oklahoma women’s soccer team dropped its Big 12 opener 2-0 Thursday to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU (7-3, 1-0 Big 12) notched both goals in the first half, as Yazmeen Ryan converted a pair of penalty-kick opportunities against the Sooners (5-4-2, 0-1). The first goal came in the sixth minute and the second in the 21st minute.
The teams finished tied in shots with 11 each, but TCU held a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Tulsa women’s soccer falls to USF in 2OT
The Tulsa women’s soccer team fell 2-1 in double overtime to South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Reagan Whitlow gave Tulsa (6-5, 0-1 AAC) an early lead with a goal in just the third minute.
Aubrey Megrath responded for the Bulls (6-2, 1-0) 10 minutes later off a pass from Andrea Hauksdottir.
The teams battled scorelessly for the next 98 minutes until Hauksdottir drilled a penalty kick with just 13-seconds remaining in the second overtime period.
The Bulls had a 34-13 lead in shots, including a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal, and a 15-1 lead in corner kicks.
Oilers sign pair of rookies
The Tulsa Oilers announced Thursday the team has signed rookie forwards Craig Puffer and Canon Pieper.
Puffer, 24, played five games with the Indy Fuel at the end of the 2018-19 season. He played college hockey at the University of Vermont.
Pieper, 25, began his college career at Quinnipiac University in 2014-15 before transferring to the University of Maine for his final two seasons of eligibility.