IN BRIEF
Rudolph saying all the right things after demotion
Mason Rudolph chose to emphasize what he’s thankful for Thursday in his first public comments since losing his job as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.
“Blessed to have a great brotherhood here, a great team,” Rudolph said after doing scout-team work during a Steelers practice preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told Rudolph that the Steelers would go with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges to start against the Browns.
The benching caps a two-week span in which Rudolph not only threw five interceptions but also has been at the center of NFL-wide attention after an altercation during the final seconds of a Nov. 14 loss at the Browns.
Cleveland’s Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for taking off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting Rudolph over the head with it, and the Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind.
But some Browns fans and others have contended that Rudolph instigated the incident . Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during the sequence, something Rudolph vehemently denied.
Ferrari’s Leclerc pledges to behave at Abu Dhabi GP
Charles Leclerc pledges to behave better at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, vowing there will be no repeat of the crash which sent both Ferraris spinning out of the last Formula One race.
He made a bold but clean move to overtake on the inside of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel nearing the end of the race at the Brazilian GP. The veteran German driver then moved back across Leclerc, causing the two cars to collide fighting for only fourth place, and ended up scoring no points in an embarrassing outcome for the proud Italian manufacturer .