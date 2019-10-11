IN BRIEF
OU men win, OSU falls at Big 12 Match Play
The University of Oklahoma men’s golf team defeated Kansas 3-1-2 at the Big 12 Match Play Championship on on Day 1 of the three-day tournament Friday in Houston.
Oklahoma State fell to Baylor 3-1-2. The sixth-seeded Cowboys will face OU during the morning round and Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
OU soccer’s Dao finalist for Senior CLASS award
Oklahoma soccer forward Kaylee Dao is one of 10 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award in soccer, it was announced Friday.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.
The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced in September. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through Nov. 18.
Dao is a two-time All-Big 12 first team honoree and 2018 All-Region second-team honoree. She has started every game for the Sooners in 2019 and leads the team with a career-high 11 goals.
TU rallies past Tulane
The Tulsa volleyball team rallied from a three-point deficit in the fourth set to defeat Tulane 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 30-28 Friday at the Reynolds Center.
The Golden Hurricane (11-7, 4-1) takes second place in the American’s Western Division standings. TU entered the match tied with the Green Wave (13-5, 3-2).
Freshman outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu set a career high with 26 kills.
The Hurricane returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Houston (11-9, 5-0).